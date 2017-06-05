SM East grad Lauren Brown-Hulme among top honorees in Hearst Journalism Awards

Lauren Hulme-Brown. Submitted photo.

The honors keep coming in for a young journalist who learned the fundamentals of the craft at Shawnee Mission East.

Lauren Brown-Hulme last month found out that she had taken first place in the Hearst Journalism Awards in the personality/profile writing category, and this weekend she took second place overall in the grand prize competition for all writing categories.

Brown-Hulme, who just finished her junior year at the University of Nebraska — Lincoln, was part of the team that won the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights grand prize for journalism for its reporting on the effects of beer sales near the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

One of Brown-Hulme’s profiles for the series, on a man named Abram Neumann who battled the effects of alcoholism on his community, earned her the profile prize, which comes with a $2,600 scholarship. You can read the profile here.

As a first-place finisher in the profile category, Brown-Hulme advanced to the Hearst National Writing Championship, which was held in San Francisco last weekend, where she took second place overall.

Brown-Hulme is spending the summer at Kanakuk Kamp serving as an administrator in the middle-school camp’s kitchen.

