Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Do you support Trump’s move to pull out of Paris climate agreement?

President Donald Trump’s announcement Thursday that he would pull the United States out of the Paris climate accords elicited a range of reactions from Kansas politicians.

Sen. Pat Roberts applauded the move, saying the agreement would have done “more economic harm for Kansans than good for the climate.”

Rep. Kevin Yoder praised Trump’s decision as well, saying that while he was “aware of the scientific community’s alarms related to climate change,” the Paris accord was not in the country’s best interest. “Unfortunately, like most of the Obama administration’s big government solutions, the economic impact of the Paris accords would far outweigh the environmental benefits,” he said.

Sen. Jerry Moran, on the other hand, said he thought the U.S. should have stayed with the pact. Moran noted that he had “opposed the Obama administration’s decision to enter into the Paris climate accord without appropriate congressional input. But given the change in administrations, I would have preferred staying at the table.”

What do you think? Was pulling out of the Paris climate accord — fulfilling a promise Trump made during his presidential campaign — the right move?

Do you support President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord? Yes. No. Results Vote Do you support President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord? Yes. 66 ( 23.83 % ) No. 211 ( 76.17 % ) Back

