Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Star editorial board takes Shawnee Mission board of education to task for open forum restrictions. The Kansas City Star’s editorial board on Thursday issued a strong critique of the Shawnee Mission Board of Education’s new restrictions on naming students and district staff members during open forum. “[S]orry, Shawnee Mission school board, but members of the public should feel free to ignore the you-gotta-be-kidding gag order that you’ve tried to impose on them,” reads the editorial. “Autocrats can outlaw criticism and thus avoid hearing any unhappy sounds from constituents. But you, alas, cannot.” The policy also drew a rebuke from the ACLU of Kansas. [Editorial: Shawnee Mission school board can’t muzzle public — Kansas City Star]

Prairie Village police to host “Cookie with a Cop” event at Great Harvest. The Prairie Village Police Department will host another informal opportunity for residents to meet with officers and discuss community issues. The event will be next Thursday, June 8 at Great Harvest Bread Co. at Corinth Square. It begins at 11 a.m. Cookies and iced tea will be available to attendees.

JCCC will hold tuition rates steady for 2017-18 school year. Johnson County Community College’s Board of Trustees last month voted to hold the school’s current tuition rates for the coming year. The rates are $93 per credit hour for Johnson County residents, $110 for Kansas residents, and $135 for Missouri residents who live in the Kansas City metro area. “We carefully review every line item of our budget every year, both the revenues and expenses, and every year I have been on the Board, we have asked students to pay more in tuition and fees,” said board chair Greg Musil in a statement. “I’m pleased that because of our careful cost management and the economic strength of Johnson County, we can make our programs a little more affordable for the 2017-2018 school year.”