Johnson County Park and Recreation seeking suggestions for name of new Meadowbrook park building

Construction is officially under way on the new Johnson County Park and Recreation District building being put up on the site of the demolished Meadowbrook Country Club clubhouse — and district leaders are asking for the public’s help in christening the new facility.

JCPRD has set up a website to solicit suggestions on names for the new 10,000 square foot activity center, which is scheduled to be completed by next spring. The facility will include an event space that can accommodate wedding parties or other gatherings of around 200 people as well as an early childhood development center and a multipurpose room. You can find the name suggestion submission form here.

JCPRD policy sets forth the following guidelines for naming parks and other district features, including buildings:

“…[P]rominent geographic features including local reference points may be considered for a potential names. It also sets criteria for consideration of names of individuals as the name of a JCPRD park or facility. The individual or their family “must have contributed significantly to the acquisition and/or development of the park of facility or to the park overall,” or a substantial donation must have been made to JCPRD in memory of the individual or family. The name of an outstanding community leader may be considered if they have made significant civic contributions and have given highly productive support to JCPRD as determined by the board.”

Members of the public can submit name suggestions though June 18. After that, JCPRD will open voting on a series of name finalists to the public between June 23 and July 4. Voting will take place online and at in-person VillageFest in Prairie Village.

The old Meadowbrook clubhouse met its fate at the hands of a demolition crew in January.

The new facility was budgeted at approximately $3.8 million.