Annual Prairie Village Art Show returns to Village Shops this weekend; public input sought on new art installation

Patrons of this year’s Prairie Village Art Show will have an opportunity to do more than just peruse works of art this year. They’ll have a chance to weigh in on what the newest public art installation at the shopping center should be.

First Washington Realty, the company that owns the shopping center, will have a display set up at this year’s fair with renderings of three concepts for a new installation that would be placed in the seating area along the path between Hen House and Tavern along Mission Lane. The space currently features a globe sculpture, which the company says it will be relocating to a to-be-determined spot at that center.

First Washington representatives will be on hand just east of Jos. A Bank from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to exhibit the new public art concepts.

Concept sketches of the three proposals being considered are below:





This year’s art show kicks off this evening at 5 p.m., with artists on hand to show their works through 8 p.m. The Michael Beer Band will play under the clocktower from 7 to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, festivities begin with a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Artists will be showing their work from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the bank Private Stock will play from 7 to 10 p.m.

On Sunday, artists will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.