Work begins to ready Johnson Drive and Roe site for Commerce Bank, microhospital set to open near start of 2018

Crews began moving dirt late last month to ready the site at the northwest corner of Johnson Drive and Roe for the construction of two new facilities.

Roeland Park’s city council last fall gave approval to final designs for a 17,000 foot microhospital and a 2,400 square foot Commerce Bank branch on the land, one of the last pieces of undeveloped property in the city. The bank will sit on the east edge of the property facing Roe. The microhospital will be closer to the west edge of the property and will be oriented toward Johnson Drive.

Commerce Bank’s Adam Steven, Regional Director for Retail Banking, said they anticipate being able to open the new bank in early 2018.

The microhospital is one of three facilities in Johnson County being developed by Embree Asset Group out of Georgetown, Texas, for use as part of the St. Luke’s Health System. Another Embree project is current under way at the intersection of 75th Street and Metcalf in Overland Park.

Commerce initially announced plans to build a branch on the property back in 2012, but was forced to come back to the city council a half dozen times to ask for extensions of its development agreement after having difficulty finding another business to join them in developing the property.

Earlier this year, Roeland Park engaged CBC Real Estate Group to begin looking for potential projects for the currently vacant property across Roe from the Commerce Bank project.
Site prep is under way on the projects.

