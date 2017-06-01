Rep. Jarrod Ousley posts explanation of vote against tax reform bill after push back from moderates

On Tuesday, Rep. Jarrod Ousley, a Democrat who represents most of Merriam as well as parts of Mission and Overland Park, voted against HB 2067, a tax reform package that would have largely rolled back the sizable tax cuts signed into law by Gov. Sam Brownback in 2012. Ousley’s vote against the bill drew criticism from many moderate Republicans, who said it represented the best chance to put the state in a position to close much of its budget gap.

This morning, Ousley posted an explanation of his vote on Facebook. It’s copied in its entirety below:

On Tuesday evening the legislature voted on HB 2067, a tax reform bill. This bill restored a three tier income tax structure, repealed the ratchet mechanism, and returned LLC’s to the tax rolls. Unfortunately, it did not provide any relief for food sales tax rates, and delayed reinstating deductions for property and mortgage taxes until 2020. It hit lower income and working families the hardest, as it reduced the low-income exclusion threshold from $12,500 to $5000 for married filers.

While promoted as a first step in correcting our unstable tax structure, it still did not raise enough funds to stop borrowing from KPERs and KDOT. Under this plan, $200 million dollars continues to be swept from KPERs and $300 million from KDOT. Finally, it only provides enough revenue to fund the education formula as it is currently drafted. When the Supreme Court finds that formula is still unconstitutionally under funding education, there is no agreement that we will return to this tax plan to raise the additional revenue via income tax. It is quite likely that because of this, the Children’s Initiative Fund is the source of funds the legislature will turn to make up the difference when we return to emergency special session as a result, and other regressive taxes on services will be on the table.

While many legislators in Johnson County do not need to concern themselves with the impact this bill has on working class families, those families make up the entirety of my district. This bill increases taxes on these families, but doesn’t provide them with deductions, nor safeguard their children’s schools.

There were 59 votes for the bill when I voted nay. It was four votes short of passing.

The deciding factor in my decision to vote no; however, was this: Voting to approve this policy would have brought the session to an end within two days. The Foster Care Task Force bill that passed unanimously in the House, and that I have worked on for the last two years is being held in committee in the Senate. If session adjourns without that bill moving forward, the Task Force bill dies.

The Senate President Susan Wagle, and the Chair of the Committee Vickie Schmidt can bring that bill out for a vote at any time, and have declined to do so, without explanation. I have been in communication with several people in leadership and have stated plainly that I would not vote for a bill that hurt my district and killed oversight for the most vulnerable children in Kansas.

I understand our budget is in a shambles. Kids in foster care are dying. That was my line in the sand. Out of all the advocacy groups pushing for this tax plan, not one included an advocacy group representing foster kids.

As a representative, you are told you can vote for two things, your conscious or your district, and when you’re fortunate, those things align. I voted both my conscious and my district.