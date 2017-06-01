Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Filing deadline for school board, city council elections is today. In a few hours, we’ll have the final candidate slates for this year’s municipal and school board elections. Candidates who want to run for elected office must file their paperwork with the Johnson County Election Office by noon. At present, just two northeast Johnson County races — a Ward 1 council seat in Overland Park and an at-large seat on the Shawnee Mission School Board — have enough candidates filed to trigger a primary.

Prairie Village posts opening for council seat vacated by Ashley Weaver. Prairie Village has put out a call for Ward 1 residents interested in filling the remainder of departed city councilwoman Ashley Weaver’s seat. Weaver submitted her resignation effective May 31 after moving out of the ward. Ward 1 residents interested in filling the term, which runs through January 2020, should send a cover letter and resume to Mayor Laura Wassmer by 5 p.m. Friday, June 16.

Prairie Ridge Homes Association to hold garage sale this weekend. The Prairie Ridge Homes Association, which runs (roughly) from 75th Street to 79th Street and Nall to Delmar in Prairie Village, will host its annual garage sale this weekend. Homeowners throughout the neighborhood will be holding garage sales Friday, June 2, through Sunday, June 4.

Shawnee resident Angeliina Lawson files for JCCC Board. The field for the JCCC Board of Trustees has grown by one. Shawnee resident Angeliina Lawson announced on Tuesday that she was seeking the office, saying her priorities were student safety on a gun-free campus, a welcoming and diverse environment for students and faculty, increasing job training and union, certification programs, and partnerships in the community.” Lawson joins incumbents Jerry Cook, Lee Cross and Henry Sandate along with challengers Paul Snider and Chris Roesel in the race for four at-large spots.