Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Overland Park residents receive fake court summons emails. Overland Park officials are warning that the city has receive reports of residents receiving a fake email that appears to be from the municipal court, summoning them to appear. “If you received an email that appears to be from the Overland Park Municipal Court requiring you to appear in Court, delete it,” says the city. “The Overland Park Municipal Court does not email notices to appear.”

Lancers 12-and-under team wins Memorial Day tournament. A group of young baseball players from northeast Johnson County strung together seven straight wins to take the Memorial Day Select 30 Super NIT 12U AAA baseball tournament in Kansas City.

Parents give district officials feedback on boundary change plans ahead of Thursday school board meeting. Dozens of district parents met informally with members of the administration and school board Tuesday to discuss possible changes to boundaries for several elementary schools west of I-35. Some parents are calling for the board to take more time to study the issue before voting to approve any boundary changes for the 2018-19 school year. [Shawnee Mission parents upset about proposed school boundary changes — KMBZ]