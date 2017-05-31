Man hops counter at Ramada on Shawnee Mission Parkway and steals purse, police asking for help identifying thief

Overland Park police this afternoon are asking for the public’s assistance in trying to identify a man who jumped the counter of the Ramada Inn in the 7200 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway earlier this month.

The man, who police say is an African American who wore his hair in a ponytail, looked through several drawers behind the desk before locating and then taking a purse.

He was wearing a white tee-shirt and black hat and black pants, and is thought to be in his early 20s. The theft occurred in the early hours of May 18. A video of the theft is embedded below.

Anyone with information about the incident or the perpetrator should contact Overland Park police at 913-344-8743 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.