Man hops counter at Ramada on Shawnee Mission Parkway and steals purse, police asking for help identifying thief

Posted by Jay Senter  · May 31, 2017 1:54 pm · Comments

Theft_OP

Overland Park police this afternoon are asking for the public’s assistance in trying to identify a man who jumped the counter of the Ramada Inn in the 7200 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway earlier this month.

The man, who police say is an African American who wore his hair in a ponytail, looked through several drawers behind the desk before locating and then taking a purse.

He was wearing a white tee-shirt and black hat and black pants, and is thought to be in his early 20s. The theft occurred in the early hours of May 18. A video of the theft is embedded below.

Anyone with information about the incident or the perpetrator should contact Overland Park police at 913-344-8743 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Crime

Comments

Comments

Related

Yvette Shonk

Overland Park police arrest woman selling stolen cosmetics out of residence

Director of Safety and Security John Douglass . File photo.

Shawnee Mission School District, local police departments consider measure intended to keep students out of court system for minor offenses

Police_Patrol_Unit

Prairie Village police search for man who forced his way into home after ringing doorbell, stealing many items

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.