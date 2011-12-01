New and improved, Cindy Lou Who back on Candy Cane Lane

Even after Christmas passed, the family held out hope that the metaphorical Grinch (not the actual Grinch cutout) would return Cindy Lou to her family. Alas, the original Cindy Lou was gone for good.

But that didn’t stop the Bralys from resurrecting their Whoville display for 2011. Linda Braly reports that the family made a new cutout this year.

“I have to say this one is a lot better than the first, but I’m still partial to her,” Braly wrote us. “We actually gave the Grinch and all of the Whos a new paint job so they are looking great!”

Braly said the whole street has remained resilient in the face of continued theft and vandalism from the displays over the past several years. In addition to Cindy Lou, an animated white seal, two reindeer, and several of the driveway candy canes have been stolen. (To help dissuade would-be evil-doers, the canes are now bolted down).

“It’s amazing that Candy Cane Lane hasn’t lost the Christmas spirit after all of the things damages or stolen over the years,” she said. “We on Candy Cane Lane get so much joy from having people come by every year and sharing how they remember CCL from their childhood. Makes it all worth it.”

The Candy Cane Lane neighbors even launched a new website this year where people can share memories and photos of displays from years past.