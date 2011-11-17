Mission Hills won’t pursue Rottweiler ban

Following the recommendations of city staff, the Mission Hills city council on Monday decided not to pursue adding Rottweilers to the city’s dangerous dog ordinance. Pit Bulls, however, will remain banned in the city.

Per the council’s instructions at its October meeting, the city’s administrative staff pulled data on dog bites in Prairie Village, Fairway and Mission Hills in 2011. That research found that of 21 recorded incidents, none were committed by a Rottweiler. (Two stray Springer Spaniels did kill a cat in Mission Hills in September, though).

News that council member Roy Farchmin had suggested the city consider banning Rottweilers two months ago prompted several dog advocate organizations to contact the city and voice their disapproval.