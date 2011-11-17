Mission Hills won’t pursue Rottweiler ban

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 17, 2011 9:00 am · Comments

Following the recommendations of city staff, the Mission Hills city council on Monday decided not to pursue adding Rottweilers to the city’s dangerous dog ordinance. Pit Bulls, however, will remain banned in the city.

Per the council’s instructions at its October meeting, the city’s administrative staff pulled data on dog bites in Prairie Village, Fairway and Mission Hills in 2011. That research found that of 21 recorded incidents, none were committed by a Rottweiler. (Two stray Springer Spaniels did kill a cat in Mission Hills in September, though).

News that council member Roy Farchmin had suggested the city consider banning Rottweilers two months ago prompted several dog advocate organizations to contact the city and voice their disapproval.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
1 Comment
Categories : City council

Comments

Comments

Related

Neighbors said they were concerned about noise and traffic that could accompany the relocation of public works facilities to the community center property.

Proposal to move Roeland Park public works operations to community center property draws protest from neighbors

Ron Nelson

Longtime Prairie Village Homes Association leader Ron Nelson looks to replace departing Steve Noll on council

Tucker Poling. Submitted photo.

Tucker Poling files to run for city council seat after incumbent Eric Mikkelson decides against seeking 2nd term

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.