Walmart poised to move a mile closer to Prairie Village with new Mission store

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 16, 2011 6:00 am · Comments

Mission Mayor Laura McConwell sent a letter to residents Monday informing them that the company developing the site of the former Mission Center at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Roe Avenue had secured Walmart as one of its anchor tenants.

“Its involvement is what now moves the project to the final approval and construction phase,” McConwell wrote. “The developer [The Gateway Developers, LLC] is committed to working with Walmart to build a store that will become a source of pride for our community and will be unique to the Kansas City area.”

The project will still include a number of previously announced uses, including The Kansas Aquarium. Other tenants will include an “upscale hotel,” fitness center and theater.

A press conference is set for 3 p.m. today to announce further details.

Walmart already has a location in the Roeland Park Shopping Center one mile to the north of the proposed new store, which would occupy 150,000 square feet.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
1 Comment
Categories : Development

Comments

Comments

Related

One of Curtin's original concept drawings for the Brookridge mixed-use development.

Over objection of some neighborhood residents, Overland Park council approves developer’s request for changes to Brookridge plans

A rendering of the projects under way on the Johnson Drive and Roe site.

Work begins to ready Johnson Drive and Roe site for Commerce Bank, microhospital set to open near start of 2018

A rendering of the proposed project looking west from The Bar on Johnson Drive.

Mission planning commission approves preliminary plan for new Mission Trails mixed-use development on Johnson Drive

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.