Walmart poised to move a mile closer to Prairie Village with new Mission store

Mission Mayor Laura McConwell sent a letter to residents Monday informing them that the company developing the site of the former Mission Center at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Roe Avenue had secured Walmart as one of its anchor tenants.

“Its involvement is what now moves the project to the final approval and construction phase,” McConwell wrote. “The developer [The Gateway Developers, LLC] is committed to working with Walmart to build a store that will become a source of pride for our community and will be unique to the Kansas City area.”

The project will still include a number of previously announced uses, including The Kansas Aquarium. Other tenants will include an “upscale hotel,” fitness center and theater.

A press conference is set for 3 p.m. today to announce further details.

Walmart already has a location in the Roeland Park Shopping Center one mile to the north of the proposed new store, which would occupy 150,000 square feet.