A li’l exercise with the Blizzard Jogger: Local running routes from Danny Miller

Friend-of-the-site and indefatiguable ultramarathoner Danny Miller reached out to us the other day. And this is what he said: “The weather is nice. A lot of people are out running. And a lot of people ask me for suggestions about good routes in the Prairie Village area. What if I shared some of my favorites?”

You know what we said: Absolutely. Because I’ll take tips any day from a dude who can run for 28-FREAKING-HOURS-STRAIGHT. So without much further ado, here is the first installment of a several-part series on good options for local running routes.

(Click after the jump for the route descriptions and maps).

By Danny Miller

I’ve been inspired seeing so many folks out running, walking, and biking these past few weeks that I thought I’d share some of my favorite local running routes.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll write a few posts here, offering three routes per post: beginner, intermediate, and advanced. The beginner and intermediate routes may be run or walked, while the advanced route is geared toward running, typically because of the distance, not because of the course. Feel free to modify the advanced route as you wish (there may be some out-and-backs that you might skip, for example).

Some of these routes may not have sidewalks, so please use common sense when out on the road: walk or run against traffic, don’t keep your music up too loud, and wear reflective clothing if you’re out after the streetlights come on.

The first entry in the series covers some of my most-run hills and streets, starting in the Village and heading into Mission Hills.

All three routes start by heading North on Mission and turning East onto 66th Street (which almost immediately becomes Indian Lane) right after Village Presbyterian Church. This is a net downhill route to 63rd Street, letting you ease into your run or walk.

Beginner course

The beginner course will turn right on 63rd Street then right again on Wenonga, which you’ll take to Tomahawk. You encounter a hill on Wenonga, but it’s only about 50ft of gain, so take it slow and enjoy it. Tomahawk will lead you right back to the Village. 2.25 miles total.

Intermediate course

The intermediate course adds a hill and a mile. If you can handle the entire intermediate course you can conquer any local 5k with ease.

You’ll really enjoy Indian Lane as you pass Kansas City Country Club. Although, the real treat on this route is the climb up Overhill. It’s about 70 feet over 1/5 of a mile, a 6.5 percent grade. Keep in mind that the people driving past you are thinking about how awesome you are as you climb.

After you’ve conquered that hill enjoy Belinder to the traffic circle, where you’ll turn on Tomahawk for one last uphill followed by a nice downhill back to the Village. 3.25 miles total.

Advanced course

The advanced course is yours to play with. It contains the three out-and-backs which you can add or remove as you’d like to increase the mileage or hit more hills. State Park Road is clearly the easiest, Belinder feels like the worst, although it does have a water fountain along the way. Belinder also provides a nice gateway into Westwood if you’re looking for even more mileage. Mission Drive is the third part of the out-and-backs and it’s the one I run the least, although it might be my favorite. I have a fun variation on this out-and-back section that I’ll share in a later post.

The return course includes a trip up Overhill, certain to be a challenge after 5-6 miles on your feet. I’d also challenge you to start on Overhill from the Overhill/Mission Dr intersection, as it adds another hill. You can never get enough hill work, especially in Kansas. Take Tomahawk back to the Village. 7-10 miles, depending how you run it, with lots of back-loaded hill work to brag about later.

That’s it. I hope you get a chance with this nice weather to try one of these courses. Drop a note in the comments with some of your favorite runs and I’ll try to get another route up soon.