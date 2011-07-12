Fairway residents to council: Nice work. Don’t lose sight of the big picture

Fairway residents compelled to participate in the city’s 2012 budget process seemed to have one overarching message for Mayor Jerry Wiley and members of the City Council Monday night: You’re on the right track — but don’t lose sight of the big picture.

An open forum on the budget at Fairway City Hall brought out just a dozen residents, far less than the hundreds who packed the council chambers at this time last year.

At $3.7 million, the proposed 2012 budget is approximately $200,000 higher than 2011, with the increase primarily associated with rising debt service payments and a large sidewalk reconstruction project along Mission Road. But projected increases in sales tax receipts, building permit applications, and Pool and Parks revenue combined with unspent funds carried over from the previous year made balancing the budget less challenging than in 2010.

The city has also continued to cutback on non-essential services. The proposed budget for 2012 cuts out all Pool and Parks programming that doesn’t generate any revenue. The annual holiday lighting display, the winter festival and concerts in the park have all been canceled.

Still, a $250,000 Capital Improvement Projects line item for replacing the Fairway pool’s aging filtration system raised some eyebrows, with one speaker at the forum questioning whether the city should be operating a pool at all. The pool generally runs at an annual net loss of around $100,000 per year.

That comment brought a rebuttal from another resident, real estate agent Sally Nelson.

“I don’t have a single house that I show where the potential buyer doesn’t ask, ‘How far away is the pool?'” she said. “It is such an asset. I don’t think we could close the pool without it having a far-reaching impact on the community.”

While the council received a good deal of positive feedback from community members for the rigor and transparency with which the budget had been put together, some of those who spoke at the open forum called for deeper cuts to create ongoing reserve and contingency funds.

“What about a reduction in salaries?” said resident Bill Ross. “What about running a surplus?”

But Finance Committee chair Melanie Hepperly took a firm stand, saying her committee and the council at large were taking an aggressive approach to putting the city on solid financial footing for the long haul.

“We don’t have our heads in the sand. We are staying on top of this,” she said.

The budget has to be approved by the council and submitted to the county next month.