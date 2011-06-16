Where’s that at? #1

As we stride diligently into our second year of existence, we thought it would be fun to kick off a new feature lovingly ripped-off from some of our Authentically Local friends (specifically, the Where in Berkeley feature that’s become so popular on Berkeleyside).

I think it’s pretty self explanatory…but just in case, here’s how it works: We post a photo. You guess where it was taken. A good time is had by all.

We’ll roll out a pretty easy one to get things started. But fret not, challenge seekers: These will get harder.

Anydoodle, without much further ado, where’s this at?: