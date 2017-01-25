By Chad Taylor

It is never too early to start the ball rolling if you intend to sell your home this year. But where do you begin?

This is the reason that you should attend the Taylor Made Team’s FREE Home Selling Clinic this Saturday, January 28th, from 10-11:30 a.m. at our Prairie Village office (4200 Somerset Drive, Ste 101). Our team has a plan in place for our selling clients that has been tested time and time again and continues to deliver. By deliver, I mean that our listings sell in nine days on average for 100.8 percent of the original list price. The average Realtor in our area is currently selling homes in 36 days for 95 percent of the original list price. Therefore, our sellers receive 5.8 percent more equity out of their home at the closing table in one fourth of the days on market.

If your goal is to sell your home for the most money, in the least amount of time and with as little stress as possible, then you should attend our Home Selling Clinic.

We will be answering the following questions and much more:

When is the best time to put my home on the market?

How do we appropriately price our home?

How long does the process take from beginning to end?

Should we interview more than one agent? And what questions should I ask?

What is staging all about? Is it necessary?

What improvements should I complete before I sell my home? Will they add value or just help me sell more quickly?

How does it work if we need the equity from our current home to purchase a new one?

Refreshments will be provided and all attendees will be entered in a drawing for a free home pre-inspection, courtesy of Mike Faulconer and The Home Team. Kendra Garwood with Staging in Style will also be there to share her tips and tricks and to answer questions about the staging process.

Please register for this event on our Facebook page or you can email me directly at [email protected]. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday!