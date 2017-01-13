By Chad Taylor

Like a storm front approaching the city from the western Kansas plains, current market conditions have caused housing inventory levels to rise to three year highs in some areas of Johnson County.

For those of you who read our column regularly (thank you from the bottom of our hearts), this is not the first time that you have read that our market is changing — or shifting, if you will. We have been watching closely since July when the first signs of a market shift started to appear. The first sign that I personally noticed was that buyer sentiment was changing. For the first time post-recession buyers were saying, “That is simply too much for that house,” or, ” I am sick and tired of getting in bidding wars and losing out.” These statements were offered by potential buyers on our listings and received from their agents.

The good news is that all of our listings still sold for top dollar. The bad news is that this was the beginning of the shift that we have been monitoring for six months now.

So what is the impact of the shift in the market you ask? Here is a brief comparison of three Johnson County school districts-



Olathe School District: As of the last day of December, there were 422 homes for sale in the OSD and 107 homes went under contract in the month of December. That is approximately a 25 percent absorption rate, meaning that 25 percent of the active homes for sale as of the end of the month went under contract during that month. This is a very useful number when determining where the market is headed. That means that if I were selling a home in the OSD, I would know that I have a one in four chance of selling my home therefore I must be the best in condition and price to make sure that I am the one. This sales rate has left the OSD with 3.9 months of supply as of the end of December. Compared to December 2015, that is up almost 18 percent and is the highest level of inventory that we have seen in the OSD in almost two years.

Blue Valley School District: The BVSD is really feeling the shift in the market. As of the end of December 2016, there were 456 active homes for sale but only 72 went under contract in December. Now, let’s pause for a second. The number of active homes is very close to that of the OSD, however, the number of contracts received is 33 percent less. The actual absorption rate is only 16 percent (up 39.2 percent from December 2015). The low absorption has caused inventory levels in the BVSD to increase significantly. Currently the BVSD has 6.3 months of housing supply available. If this were the annual average of inventory levels (which is currently 3.3 months), the BVSD would have transitioned into a balanced market. A balanced market is neither a buyer’s market nor a seller’s market. It is a neutral place right in between the two. On a bright note, if you are thinking of moving to the BVSD, you now have more housing options than you have had in three years.

Shawnee Mission School District: One might guess that the SMSD is seeing a similar trend, and you would be right. SMSD ended 2016 with 3.2 months of inventory. Similarly to the other two school districts, the SMSD had 403 homes for sale at the end of December with 125 of them going under contract in the month of December. Although the SMSD showed the highest absorption rate at 31 percent, overall inventory levels still almost doubled from November to December. The SMSD still has the lowest annual inventory average (1.6 months) when compared to the other two school districts. That being said, the effects of the shift are still being seen and felt.

The long and the short of it is that the areas of town where new construction is still taking place is where inventory is increasing at a faster rate, especially when median sales prices are on the higher end. The BVSD is the perfect example of this. Although the number of new homes available in the BVSD and OSD are pretty close, the median sales price in BV is $559,884 compared to $397,950 in Olathe. The lower median sales price for new construction in Olathe has single-handedly prevented the inventory levels from matching the levels in BV.