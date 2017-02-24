By Chad Taylor

The title of this column may sound like it is intended to create a competition between these two NEJC cities, but it is not the case. Rather, I would like to offer a comparison of the two cities and how the real estate market in each is performing differently.

I have said before that each city performs as a micro-market within a real estate market. The same can even be said for subdivisions at times. For today’s purposes, I have focused on Prairie Village and Roeland Park.

The relationship between these two cities has been interesting over the last few years. By relationship I mean how the market in one has directly affected the other. Home values in Prairie Village have been soaring at an unsustainable pace since mid-2013. As values continued to climb, we have seen many buyers priced out of the Prairie Village market. First time home buyers found themselves competing with builders paying cash for homes. And in many cases, they were no competition. Small two bedroom homes that once sold in the $170,000’s were now selling for $200,000, and that was just for the lot value.

Many buyers decided that the competitive PV market was not for them and they started looking elsewhere. This is where Roeland Park entered the picture. Now don’t get me wrong, Roeland Park has always been a great city. The difference is that now you could add affordability to its list of benefits. For example, the median sales price for homes in Prairie Village over the last two years has risen to $233,000. Compare that to Roeland Park with a median sales price of $170,000 and you can see why it has become so attractive to a new pool of buyers.

So how do the two markets compare? Check out the graphs below. First, Prairie Village:

As you can see from the graph above, the percentage of homes that went under contract last month (28.4%) is down 32.9% when compared to January 2016 (42.3). Please also notice that the percentage of homes to go under contract increased from December 2015 to January 2016. Conversely, the percentage of homes from December 2016 to January 2017 has decreased. In other words, the demand is dropping. In addition, the absorption rate in January 2017 of 28.4% is the lowest that we have seen in PV in two years. Surging prices, in my opinion, have directly affected buyer sentiment.

Now let’s take a look at the Roeland Park market:

From the graph above, you can see that the percentage of homes to go under contract in January 2017 is dead even with last January at 40 percent. If you compare December 2016 to the previous December, you can see that the demand in 2016 stayed much higher (more than double) than the previous year. All in all, the Roeland Park real estate market is out-performing the Prairie Village real estate market. Okay, so maybe it is kind of a competition.

The bottom line is that as affordability trends downward, buyers are forced to make decisions about how much they want to spend and where they want to invest their hard-earned dollars. Surging prices can be a double-edged sword for a seller. Every seller wants their home to be worth more money, yet when values go unchecked, buyers will eventually decide that enough is enough and either purchase elsewhere or not at all.

If you look around, you will notice more and more real estate signs popping up. And although our area is still at a lower point of inventory, that trend is changing slowly but surely. If you have a home in Prairie Village that you are thinking of selling, now is the time. Because of the drop in demand, values will be soon to follow in order for sellers to compete. Don’t wait to sell and get caught up in a price war with your competition. Now is the time.

If you have a home in Roeland Park, demand is high. And while demand is high, you should strike while the iron is hot and while interest rates are still relatively low. If you are selling a smaller home to move up in size, lower interest rates are working in your favor currently. But again, don’t wait. Rates are going to continue to rise as the Fed is poised to raise the federal funds rate three more times this year.