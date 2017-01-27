By Chad Taylor

“How is the market?” and “How’s business?” are usually the second or third sentence in most of my conversations these days.

And I love it! I love the fact that the real estate business touches everyone that I come into contact with on a daily basis. Even people who do not own a home are interested in the real estate market. And rightly so. They may one day own a home, and if not, their parents probably still do. Or perhaps their significant other. And the list goes on and on. One way or another, the real estate market is a part of their life.

Seller’s Clinic this Saturday! It is never too early to start the ball rolling if you intend to sell your home this year. But where do you begin? This is the reason that you should attend the Taylor Made Team’s FREE Home Selling Clinic this Saturday, January 28th, from 10-11:30 a.m. at our Prairie Village office (4200 Somerset Drive, Ste 101). Please register for this event on our Facebook page or you can email me directly at [email protected]. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday!

This year, after a polarizing presidential election, the question has carried a little more weight and for some because of the uncertainty. And although most of my research has shown that presidential elections do not have a significant impact on the real estate market, I would bet that when the numbers come out, this year will be different. The silence was almost deafening on the days before and after the election. Buyer sentiment is a big factor in our business and during that period buyers were hesitant, to say the least.

But now that the calendar has flipped to a new year, how is the market performing?

Let’s get to the answer. Overall the answer is that the market is good. Yet the true answer really does depend on your perspective. Are you a potential buyer or a potential seller? Here are a few observations to keep in mind:

Buyers: The biggest story for potential buyers out there is that interest rates are up and have jumped up significantly post-election. Home values appear to be holding steady for the moment. Depending upon the level of demand in the coming weeks, we could see a slight increase in home values heading into the spring months. If values rise and rates continue to go up, buyers could find themselves priced out of the market. The Fed, according to their December minutes, is still expecting a gradual normalization of rates as they look ahead to the coming months. But even a quarter or half point increase in a buyer’s interest rate will have an effect on overall affordability. Therefore, if a home purchase is on the horizon for 2017, I would strongly suggest that you speak with a mortgage lender at your first opportunity. Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage, who also happens to be a columnist here on the Post, would be an excellent resource.

The other benefit for potential buyers currently is that in most parts of town we have more housing inventory than we have seen in years. Don’t get me wrong, overall inventory levels are still pretty low. But compared to the scarcity of housing that we have seen over the last couple of years, today’s inventory levels present a buyer with more options. Keep in mind that each price range performs independently of another, therefore it is important to know the level of demand in the price range that you will be purchasing. But overall more housing options for buyers is a good thing.

Sellers: Potential home sellers out there should be on alert. And I am not trying to be dramatic. The overall housing market is shifting and based on today’s numbers, the strong seller’s market that we have enjoyed for three years is on its last leg. As I said earlier we are still in a seller’s market at this time, but compared to what we have experienced in the last couple of years, we are now shifting towards a more balanced market. This shift towards a balanced market means more competition for sellers out there. More competition means a higher standard of condition and potentially a more competitive price. Therefore, sellers could find themselves investing more money into updating their current home (which they intend to sell) while at the same time selling it for a lower price.

Supply and demand will dictate how the market trends in the coming months. And as with most things these days, it seems that the market shifts and changes much more quickly than it did in the past. If you have additional questions about the current market conditions, please email me directly.