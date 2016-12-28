

By Katie Lorentz, MD

Seems like the cold weather is here to stay in Kansas City, at least for a little while. With that cold dry air, we have been seeing more upper respiratory infections and an increase in asthma symptoms. To keep your asthma symptoms under control, make sure to get your flu shots, replace the filters in your home’s heating system, make sure you are taking your medicines as prescribed, and chat with your doctor if your symptoms are getting out of control. If your asthma symptoms are not well controlled, visit a Shawnee Mission Primary Care clinic or a Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care location. Go to CentraCareKC.com or ShawneeMission.org/Primary Care to make an appointment.

Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care is located at 91st and Quivira in Lenexa and 135th and Grandview in Overland Park. Make a no-wait reservation online at CentraCareKC.com. For more information about Shawnee Mission Primary Care’s seven Johnson County locations, visit ShawneeMission.org/primarycare or call the ASK-A-NURSE Resource Center, 24/7, at 913-676-7777.

This weekly sponsored Community Health Update is brought to you by Shawnee Mission Health. Katie Lorentz, MD, is an internist and pediatrician at Shawnee Mission Primary Care – Leawood. Catch more What’s Going Around with Dr. Lorentz each week on Mix 93.3 and KC 102.1.