

By Katie Lorentz, MD

With the stress of the holiday season, we are seeing more people come in with headaches. For mild to moderate headaches, you can try treating them with a cool or warm compress on your forehead or neck, try massaging the points of pain, or try Tylenol or ibuprofen. For a more significant headache or a migraine headache, rest in a quiet dark room. You can also try drinking something with caffeine in it, which can sometimes help. There are ways to prevent headaches. Make sure you are getting plenty of rest, staying well hydrated and fitting in some regular exercise to your daily routine. If you are having regular headaches or the pain is worsening, it’s time to see a doctor. Visit a Shawnee Mission Primary Care clinic or a Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care location. Go to CentraCareKC.com or ShawneeMission.org/Primary Care to make an appointment.

