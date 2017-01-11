Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Comments

Comments

Related

After a year of renovation, the Mission Theatre event space is back open and taking reservations.

After months of renovation, Mission Theatre event space now open for reservations with classy new interior

Gov. Sam Brownback

‘Delusional,’ ‘A total disconnect from reality’: NEJC legislators react to Brownback’s State of the State

Attorney Fred Logan said the district's TIF review committee could not prove significant adverse impact on the district's finances.

Shawnee Mission board declines to exercise veto power over Brookridge TIF project

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Dream. Explore. Discover. Enroll in JCCC classes today.