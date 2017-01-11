

By Katie Lorentz, MD

If you have kids, you know they are more prone to colds during this season. It’s an unfortunate fact of life during the winter. For daytime symptoms, you can try a saline nasal spray to help loosen up the mucus and, as always, make sure your kids are well hydrated. For nighttime symptoms, place a dehumidifier in the room and you can also try warm water or tea with honey to help soothe the cough. We don’t recommend over-the-counter cough or cold medicines in kids under the age of six. Another thing you can do is make sure your kids’ vaccines are up to date to protect them against illnesses like whopping cough or other serious infections. If your child’s cough is not getting better or worsening, visit a Shawnee Mission Primary Care clinic or a Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care location. Visit CentraCareKC.com or ShawneeMission.org/Primary Care to make an appointment.

