By Jason Bessey, DO

It seems like something you only see on TV: diners in a restaurant are all enjoying their meals, minding their own business, until a scene erupts when one diner starts choking on something he’s just eaten and a stranger from another table dashes over to give him the Heimlich maneuver, then everyone in the restaurant cheers when the food becomes dislodged and the choking diner returns to his seat, shaken but physically fine.

A few years ago, one night when I was out to dinner, I was that person. Not the stranger heroically delivering the Heimlich, but the choking diner. (If that heroic stranger happens to be reading this: again, many thanks!) It was a terrifying experience. And it was the nudge I needed to finally get to the bottom of food allergy problems that had been causing my throat to close up intermittently for years.

Ultimately, my quest for a solution led me to the Whole30 nutrition program. (If you read my post from last week, you know that I recently got a chance to talk with Melissa Hartwig, co-founder of Whole30. My personal experience with the program made that visit all the more exciting.)

Since childhood, I’d had periodic swelling and burning in my throat and I had always attributed it to allergies until five years ago when the symptoms became so severe that I started actually choking on food. When I visited my primary care physician he recommended I see a gastroenterologist, who then diagnosed me with an allergic condition called Eosinophilic Esophagitis. Prescription medications can help control the symptoms but the main culprit associated with EE is food allergies. We did some allergy testing but the results were inconclusive, so then I met with a dietician who introduced me to an elimination diet and suggested I read the Whole30 book It Starts with Food.

I was skeptical at first. I thought Whole30 was another low-carb or paleo diet, and I just couldn’t imagine living the rest of my life eating a limited variety of food. As I read the book, I discovered that it’s actually a nutritional strategy to help people figure out which foods may be causing or worsening specific medical problems. The basis of the program is to eliminate all high-risk foods for 30 days, then slowly reintroduce these foods to help determine which foods are causing problems.

So, I followed the Whole30 plan, and it did the trick! Sure, 30 days was a long time to go without pasta, bread, sugar and dairy, but in the end it was worth it. During the program, my EE symptoms disappeared, I slept better and had more energy. As I reintroduced foods back into my diet, I finally figured out the culprit: when I started eating certain dairy products again, the throat swelling returned. I also found I’m intolerant to peanuts and certain processed foods.

It felt great to find a solution to my throat issues—and to figure out how to control the problem without medication. As a physician, I’m constantly trying to empower my patients with this same ability through sound advice and appropriate testing. If you have medical problems that you feel might be tied to your nutrition habits, think about whether Whole30 might be worth a try. And if I can be of assistance, come see me.