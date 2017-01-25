By Jason Bessey, DO

Have you heard of Whole 30? Since its creation a few years ago, the transformational nutrition program has been generating a lot of buzz among healthy-living junkies and the general public alike. Well, Whole 30 co-creator Melissa Hartwig was in Kansas City last week and I got the opportunity to spend time with her on stage.

Melissa, who describes the program as an effort to help people repair their unhealthy relationships with food, was in town to promote her new cookbook and spoke at an event hosted by Unity Temple and co-sponsored by Rainy Day Books and Shawnee Mission Health. As part of SMH’s Living in Vitality women’s health program, I was asked to moderate the Q&A portion of the talk, which was a true honor for me both professionally and personally.

Professionally, I appreciate Melissa’s overall message, and I think there’s a lot of value in her holistic approach. The general sentiment of Whole 30 is that changing the way I think about food is the key to transforming my overall wellness – and that the psychological aspects of nutrition are as important as the specific foods I choose to eat.

In fact, Melissa emphasizes in her books, and again reiterated throughout her talk the other night, that the program is absolutely not a diet or a weight-loss plan. Instead, it’s a lifestyle transformation guidebook: it provides an outline for reframing a person’s nutritional priorities in the context of real life. And that’s how I look at wellness, too.

Like Melissa, I’m of the opinion that quick fixes – whether we’re talking about eating habits or another health concern – are simply not effective. With almost any wellness issue, there is more to it than just the symptom(s) you’re currently experiencing. And so the solution, in order to be effective, has to fit within the context of the rest of your life.

For example, in response to an audience member’s question the other night, Melissa talked about how important it is, when thinking about trying to improve your nutrition, to engage the support of friends, family and co-workers. Those people play a big role in your life and if your work buddy is constantly trying to talk you into going out after work or your mom keeps insisting that you have a plate of cake and ice cream at the family birthday celebration, those factors may interfere with your personal self-improvement plans. There’s more to eating healthily than the simple act of putting a carrot stick into your mouth.

Likewise, when I’m talking with a patient about his goals to, for example, lower his blood pressure, I’m not going to just say, “Here’s a prescription for blood pressure meds. That oughtta solve it!” No, because there’s more to solving a health problem than the simple act of taking a pill every morning. Sure, medication helps in these cases, but there are lifestyle factors that contribute to high blood pressure, and so the patient and I talk about other things he can do, like getting more exercise and cutting down on certain foods. Just like Melissa doesn’t believe in quick-fix diet plans, I don’t believe in quick-fix medical treatment (or diet plans either, for that matter).

I’ve run out of room to tell you why I was excited, on a personal level, to participate in last week’s event with Melissa, so tune in next week for more on this topic. To be continued…