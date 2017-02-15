By Jason Bessey, DO

During a week when we’re surrounded by heart-shaped treats, heart-filled bouquets and heartfelt love messages, I want to talk about a slightly less romantic heart-based topic: cardiac health.

In addition to being the month of love, February is also (not coincidentally) National Heart Health Month. And there is a reason that we’ve got an entire month dedicated to building awareness of this important wellness topic. Millions of reasons, actually:

Heart disease causes more than 17.3 million deaths per year, making it the leading cause of death worldwide.

It is also the leading cause of death in the U.S., claiming 375,000 lives per year in our country alone – more than all cancers combined.

In fact, someone in the United States dies from heart disease every 60 seconds.

Heart disease is the #1 killer of men and women.

Sorry to bring down the lovey-dovey tone of this otherwise lighthearted time of year, but these are the unfortunate facts about heart disease.

Each February, I hear these sobering stats and I struggle with how to use these numbers to motivate myself and patients to change harmful lifestyle choices or behavior. What I have come to realize is that numbers don’t motivate most people, including me. Real life examples, on the other hand, are more compelling.

So, let me tell you a little about my grandfather.

I hear story after story about what a great guy grandpa was, but I never actually got to meet him. You see, when he was only 40 years old, he had a heart attack. Before he could get to the hospital, he died. Leading up to his heart attack, he hadn’t seen a physician for several years and my family says, looking back, that he did have a lot of risk factors that went unnoticed and untreated. And while he was actually having the heart attack, the early warning signs were not recognized in time. And so, he died. Of a heart attack. At the tender age of 40. It’s a sad anecdote in our family, and one that comes with a lot of lessons.

Over the years, hearing stories about my grandpa and his passing has certainly changed who I am and how I think about heart health. For myself, I am diligent about diet and exercise, and I’m meticulous about having lab work done annually and having my blood pressure checked at least once a year. When it comes to caring for my patients, heart health is also a priority. Throughout my years of practicing medicine, I have seen both the devastating effects of heart disease on individuals and families and the phenomenal benefits of early treatment and prevention in reducing heart disease mortality and morbidity.

One of my passions in medicine is prevention. Helping a person reduce her or his risk of developing heart disease is truly rewarding for me. And honestly, finding ways to prevent heart disease or heart disease risk factors from ever occurring is way more effective than treating established heart disease.

One of my passions in medicine is prevention. Helping a person reduce her or his risk of developing heart disease is truly rewarding for me. And honestly, finding ways to prevent heart disease or heart disease risk factors from ever occurring is way more effective than treating established heart disease.