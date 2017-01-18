By Jason Bessey, DO

FROM OUR SPONSORS:

Raise your hand if you’re a parent whose children’s sleep schedules got thrown off during the holidays. If you raised your hand, I’m right there with you. (If you didn’t raise your hand, I’m impressed!)

Sleep is important. We all know that. Some doctors, including yours truly, may even sound like a broken record when we prescribe “get more rest” as part of the treatment for almost any ailment. Sleep helps our bodies naturally restore themselves and repair little things that can otherwise contribute to illness. But knowing that we should get plenty of sleep and actually following through on a reasonable, consistent sleep routine are two different things.

I get it: You’re busy with your own schedule and your kids’ schedules and next thing you know, it’s 10 p.m. and you’ve still got 25 tasks to check off the daily to-do list before you can even think about hitting the sack. Oh, and your kids are too wound up from their basketball and soccer games tonight that they, too, are not asleep yet, even though it’s an hour past their bedtime.

I’m exhausted just thinking about it – and my kids haven’t even started the basketball and soccer circuit yet!

Well, I’m not in the business of telling you how to manage your family’s schedule, but I am in the business of trying to help you understand how truly crucial a good sleep routine is for the whole family, especially for children. I could go on and on about the benefits of healthy sleep habits for kids, but here are some highlights:

The optimal amount of sleep depends on age. If you want to know how much is recommended for your child’s age, I posted a chart on my webpage here.

If your child is regularly in a grouchy mood, it may not be that you have a naturally cranky kid but rather that you have a kid who is not getting enough sleep and is therefore exhibiting signs of sleep deprivation, which include irritability.

Likewise, restfulness and alertness are crucial to a child’s optimal learning potential. If your child struggles in school, consider whether lack of sleep may be a contributing factor. Attentiveness is an important piece of this: the symptoms of sleep deprivation often look a lot like the symptoms of hyperactivity and attention deficit. And perhaps not surprisingly, according to several studies, children with higher IQs slept longer.

Don’t underestimate the function of naps. Depending on your child’s age, naps may be key to maintaining a good sleep rhythm and a pleasant disposition.

Here’s the bottom line: poor or inconsistent sleep habits can cause all kinds of behavioral and health problems for children – and, by association, for their parents (and their teachers and…). If you’re dealing with sleep struggles that you’re not sure how to address on your own, schedule an appointment with a primary care doctor for tips and to see if perhaps there is something going on that should be addressed with treatment.

This weekly sponsored column is written by Jason Bessey, DO, a physician at Shawnee Mission Primary Care – Blue Valley. Dr. Bessey and his wife, Lauren Bessey, DO, are passionate about overall wellness and they treat patients of all ages at their south Johnson County office. SMPC-Blue Valley is temporarily located inside Centra Care Shawnee Mission Urgent Care near 135th & Antioch; in March, the practice will move to Shawnee Mission Health’s new Overland Park campus near 159th & 69 Highway. To make an appointment with either Dr. Jason or Dr. Lauren, visit SMPC-Blue Valley’s webpage or call the office at 913-373-2230.