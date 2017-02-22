By Jason Bessey, DO

With just a few days left in National Heart Health Month, I had to sneak in one more blog post about how to keep your ticker healthy. As I mentioned in last week’s very uplifting post, heart disease claims many thousands of lives every year. But the good news is: a person can prevent or control many heart disease risk factors with lifestyle changes and medicine.

Only a few risk factors—age, gender and family history—are out of your control. The rest, including high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and smoking, are things you can do something about. Controlling or eliminating each of these health hurdles helps reduce your risk of heart disease and heart attack. Luckily, some basic lifestyle changes help control several risk factors at the same time. For example, physical activity may help lower your blood pressure, control diabetes, reduce stress and control your weight. Other heart-healthy lifestyle changes include:

I understand that making changes in your daily life is often easier said than done. If you have a lifelong unhealthy habit, it may seem impossible to break. But as soon as you decide to make heart health a top priority, you’ll find that these things are, indeed, possible—and, with the right frame of mind, maybe even enjoyable! And if you’re a parent, keep this “lifelong habits” idea in mind for your kids. Since most habits form during childhood, you’re doing your kids a huge favor when you help them start making heart-healthy choices—like nutritious eating and regular physical activity—while they are young. Bonus: setting and achieving healthy goals together as a family can be lots of fun.

While lifestyle changes can go a long way in keeping you and your heart healthy, sometimes those changes still aren’t quite enough to control heart disease risk factors. In these cases, we turn to medication. For example, you may need blood pressure medicine to help lower your blood pressure, which in turn significantly decreases your chance of having a heart attack or stroke. For my patients in this situation, I often prescribe medication in addition to recommending some lifestyle modifications. Then, once the patient achieves a healthy weight or becomes more physically active, a lot of times we can safely reduce or eliminate the medication. (Because of my holistic perspective on health and wellness, I rarely prescribe medication without also prescribing specific lifestyle changes. Medicine is crucial for many patients, but it’s almost always more effective when used as a supplement to a healthy lifestyle.)

Happy National Heart Health Month, everybody! If you need some heart-healthy eating ideas, Shawnee Mission Health has got you covered. Or to take a free heart-health risk assessment, click here. And as always, I’d be glad to see you in the office if you have questions about how to get or stay healthy.