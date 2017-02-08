By Jason Bessey, DO

Most of us learn from a young age that washing our hands regularly and thoroughly is an important part of good personal hygiene and that it’s one of the best ways to cut down on the spread of germs.

All true. But…and you might not be used to hearing a health care professional say “but…” after trumpeting the benefits of handwashing…but…there are actually a couple of pitfalls associated with handwashing.

Before I stir up too much controversy, I do want to reiterate that this practice is, indeed, important. To be clear, I am not suggesting you nix your healthy handwashing habits or stop trying to instill in your kids the importance of scrubbing their cute little fingers before meals and after going potty.

What I am saying is that using handwashing substitutes or engaging in extreme handwashing can actually undo the benefits that are normally associated with this good-hygiene practice.

Here are the down-and-dirty details (pun intended, of course):

Germs are not our friends. They often cause or contribute to illness.

At any given time, lots of germs are living on your hands. And so, every time you touch something, you’re transferring germs to that object – and picking up a few more to add to your own yucky collection.

Therefore, careful handwashing at key times, such as before and after preparing or eating food and after using the restroom, is a great way to prevent the spread of germs.

But…

Since the popularization of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, some people have come to count on these as a suitable substitute for soap-and-water washing. Not so fast. Here’s the skinny on hand sanitizers:

Yes, if you are in a pinch and need to clean your hands but don’t have access to soap and water, using hand sanitizer is definitely better than doing nothing at all. According to the CDC, alcohol-based sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol are best.

But, don’t think of this as a full substitute for soap-and-water washing. Sanitizers can reduce the number of germs on your hands but they don’t eliminate all germs.

Be sure to use caution when using sanitizers with kids; alcohol poisoning is possible if swallowed.

Also—and the research is still inconclusive on this, but it’s something to keep in mind—some experts think that overuse of hand sanitizers may negatively impact the body’s ability to build up resistance to bacteria, especially in children, which may be a contributor to the upward trend in instances of childhood allergies.

Which leads me to my final point: too much of a good thing is not usually a good thing. Yes, handwashing is an important step in reducing the spread of illness-causing germs, but when we take washing (or sanitizing) to the extreme, we risk creating the opposite effect. Not only can over-washing keep us from building up healthy resistance to some germs, but extreme over-washing can lead to dry, cracked and even bleeding skin, which gives germs an entry point into your body.

Here’s the moral of my story: Do wash your hands carefully and regularly but don’t take it to the extreme, and if you use hand sanitizer, do so sparingly.