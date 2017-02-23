By Lance McCarthy

Remember the last time you moved? Remember how you thought you could get everything boxed up in a long weekend and then it took more like a decade and a half?

Harder than you think

A lot of things in life are way more work than you think going in.

A large home project is no different. There are a mind numbing amount of decisions that need to be made. It can make a normal person go crazy. Need proof? Let’s pick something simple. Like putting tile on the bathroom floor. No problem, right? Let me just ask a few questions…

What size tile are you using?

What tile pattern?

How wide will the grout joint to be?

Will the grout to blend or contrast with the tile color?

Do you want standard grout or the more expensive polymer grout?

Do you want a tile wall base with it?

How about floor heat?

I could go on. Now just multiply that by the number of products that are in a house: light fixtures, carpet, toilet, window, furnace and on and on….

Get my point?

Home project=a gajillion decisions=possible mental breakdown

So how do you deal?

Fortunately, although it can be really stressful, homeowners do in fact survive this experience (usually).

Decision making survival tips

Here are a few tips I’ve learned along the way through trial and error…and then more error.

Eating the elephant . Go bite by bite. Don’t try to eat the whole elephant in a weekend. I recommend allowing yourself as much time to plan the project as it will take to do the project. And scheduling regular time on the calendar for that planning will help. For example, every Tuesday from 3 to 5.

. Go bite by bite. Don’t try to eat the whole elephant in a weekend. I recommend allowing yourself as much time to plan the project as it will take to do the project. And scheduling regular time on the calendar for that planning will help. For example, every Tuesday from 3 to 5. Live in the present . It is easy to add more stress by worrying about details before the big picture is complete, or by worrying that past decisions need changing. Focus on the decisions in the now. Trust the decisions you have already made, and don’t worry about grout color until you know the shape of the bathroom.

. It is easy to add more stress by worrying about details before the big picture is complete, or by worrying that past decisions need changing. Focus on the decisions in the now. Trust the decisions you have already made, and don’t worry about grout color until you know the shape of the bathroom. Make lists . If you don’t write things down, your mind will keep collecting little bits of info and turning them into worry. Writing it down can free up your mind for decision making.

. If you don’t write things down, your mind will keep collecting little bits of info and turning them into worry. Writing it down can free up your mind for decision making. Embrace your style . Not your fashion style–I mean your decision-making style. Some people like fast decisions based on instinct. Others like to learn, then ponder, then decide. And don’t criticize your spouse if their style is different.

. Not your fashion style–I mean your decision-making style. Some people like fast decisions based on instinct. Others like to learn, then ponder, then decide. And don’t criticize your spouse if their style is different. Keep it in perspective. Let’s face it. If you are doing a large home project, you are spending a lot of money, which qualifies these decisions as First World problems. I don’t say that to shame you, but consider this: when I ask clients years after the project what they regret, they never say, “I wish I had used a contrasting grout color instead of a blending color.” The small decisions take care of themselves.

Hope that helps. If I can answer any other questions, just email me at [email protected] or call me at 913-568-9904. I’m happy to help.