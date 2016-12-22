Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Comments

Comments

Related

Lance McCarthy

Spaces for Life: How a new space changes you

Lance McCarthy

Spaces for Life: Was ‘green’ a fad?

Spaces for life: Top 5 fall house projects for under $500

Spotlight on Local

Business profileMission Road Animal Clinic

Mission Road Animal Clinic is a full service veterinary hospital serving the dogs and cats of the Prairie Village and Leawood areas for over 40 years. We strive to meet… more.

Local Businesses & Organizations

Local Business Updates

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.