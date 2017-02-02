By Lance McCarthy

Do you guys do _______________? That’s one of the questions I get more than any other. The blank is usually filled with all kinds of projects…bathrooms, kitchens, new builds, office tenant finishes, decks, leaky faucets…We love it all because our real passion isn’t a certain type of project, but more a certain type of client. Once we find a client that is a good fit, we want to do whatever they need to make their spaces work better.

With that in mind, I include a monthly project as part of my articles. I hope this will be informative about what other people are doing, what it is costing, and what may be possible. So, here we go…

Project of the Month:

Attic Master Suite Addition

Location: Brookside/Waldo Area

Architect: Stand Structural Engineering

Budget Range: Between $100 and $150 psf

Project Description: Taking an unfinished, cramped attic and creating a bright, airy Master Suite

What it was like before:

You know the dusty, cold attic where you can see the rough planks on the floor, and you have to watch where you walk so you don’t bump your head on a rafter? Yeah, that’s it.

What it is like now:

For this particular project we did something we rarely do–we did half a project. The client had experience with drywall and finish work, so he asked us to do everything before that. We blew out the side into a large dormer with big windows. It now has an open stairway, large master bedroom area and bathroom, a walk-in closet and an office up front.

Cool features:

Since we didn’t do the finish, the cool features are tiles or paint colors.

The first cool feature is spray foam insulation. This allowed us to get a higher R-value in a narrower space.

Second are the windows. Before the windows were just 2 narrow jalousie windows peeking out the front. Now there are 6 great big windows through the space, which makes it feel even more open.

Interesting detail:

The key to a great attic space are the little things. We built-in some nooks above the stairway, and into the shorter spaces under the rafters for book cases and shelves. It helps the space feel like it fits with the rest of this cute 1930’s bungalow.

Do you have a project you are thinking about? Reach out to me. I would love to chat about it.