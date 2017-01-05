By Lance McCarthy
Concrete and Snow: Sounds like the title to an episode of Game of Thrones, but I suspect that this might be pertinent to you this morning.
The kids are off to school now, you are braving the roads yourself, but when it snows, I always think about what that snow is doing to the concrete around your house.
I’ll keep this one brief. I know you need more time to get your coat and boots on.
First, a quick technical note. We think of concrete being, well, concrete-y. Hard and solid, like a rock. In fact, concrete is very porous. Almost like a sponge on the microscopic level. This is not a good quality when you mix it with water/ice. As water trickles down into the concrete, it freezes. Ever tried to freeze ice in a closed container? Something breaks. Same thing with concrete. Over time, that concrete gets more and more damaged by the water freezing inside.
So, what should one do?
- Most importantly, make sure you regularly seal your concrete. I would recommend every two to three years. This will help keep water from penetrating the surface.
- If you are putting in new concrete, consider making the concrete heated. It can be expensive, but there is nothing nicer than going out on an icy morning and having a nice warm sidewalk to greet you.
Since neither of those suggestions help you today…
- It always helps to clear the snow before salting. That will cut down on the amount of water trying to get into the concrete
- Check the temperature rating. Many of the options don’t work below a certain temperature, and could just create a dangerous sheet of ice.
- Stay away from rock salt (sodium chloride), or calcium chloride (little white pellets). These can be harmful to the concrete, as well as your flooring and your skin.
- You can use sand if you just need to get traction, but don’t need to get rid of ice.
- Try this product that is locally produced. Safe for the environment and works to -20F.
Stay safe. Lance out.
This weekly sponsored column is written by Lance McCarthy of ReTouch, a full-service, client-based contractor specializing in home remodels. For more information about their services, or to view samples of their work, visit their website.