Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Comments

Comments

Related

Cailey Grunhard committed to swim at Notre Dame, where her father played football, last week.

2016 Year in Review: Trio of athletes stand out from the rest

The Johnson family accepting Concorde's donation. Photo courtesy Concorde Career College.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Site-ConceptS_Merriam

Merriam residents get first look at concepts for possible community, aquatic center replacements

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.

×

Dream. Explore. Discover. Enroll in JCCC classes today.