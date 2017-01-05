By Lance McCarthy

Concrete and Snow: Sounds like the title to an episode of Game of Thrones, but I suspect that this might be pertinent to you this morning.

The kids are off to school now, you are braving the roads yourself, but when it snows, I always think about what that snow is doing to the concrete around your house.

I’ll keep this one brief. I know you need more time to get your coat and boots on.

First, a quick technical note. We think of concrete being, well, concrete-y. Hard and solid, like a rock. In fact, concrete is very porous. Almost like a sponge on the microscopic level. This is not a good quality when you mix it with water/ice. As water trickles down into the concrete, it freezes. Ever tried to freeze ice in a closed container? Something breaks. Same thing with concrete. Over time, that concrete gets more and more damaged by the water freezing inside.

So, what should one do?

Most importantly, make sure you regularly seal your concrete. I would recommend every two to three years. This will help keep water from penetrating the surface.

If you are putting in new concrete, consider making the concrete heated. It can be expensive, but there is nothing nicer than going out on an icy morning and having a nice warm sidewalk to greet you.

Since neither of those suggestions help you today…

It always helps to clear the snow before salting. That will cut down on the amount of water trying to get into the concrete

Check the temperature rating. Many of the options don’t work below a certain temperature, and could just create a dangerous sheet of ice.

Stay away from rock salt (sodium chloride), or calcium chloride (little white pellets). These can be harmful to the concrete, as well as your flooring and your skin.

You can use sand if you just need to get traction, but don’t need to get rid of ice.

Try this product that is locally produced. Safe for the environment and works to -20F.

Stay safe. Lance out.