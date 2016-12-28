It’s a scenario all too common in these icy, wintry months.

You head out the door only to lose your balance on the front steps and fall hard on your wrist. The pain is serious.

You know you need to see a doctor to determine whether you’re dealing with a sprain or a broken bone. But when you get to the emergency department, you wait for hours to see a doctor only to be told that you’ll need to consult with an orthopedist sometime in the next few days.

Thanks to a new facility in Leawood, those long waits and referrals can be a thing of the past for area residents with non-life threatening orthopedic injuries. Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute’s all-new Ortho Urgent Care center at 3651 College Boulevard provides patients with walk-in, after-hours access to an orthopedic specialist seven days a week.

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute’s Mark Rasmussen, M.D., points out that the new Ortho urgent Urgent care Care center offers immediate access to care from an orthopedic specialist in a setting that is both more affordable and quicker than the treatment patients tend to get at the emergency department.

“For common orthopedic injuries, Ortho Urgent Care provides an excellent alternative to the E.R., where wait times can be lengthy, copays can be high, and waiting rooms can pose a higher risk of exposure to unrelated illnesses,” Rasmussen said. “Because we are dedicated exclusively to orthopedics, we provide advanced specialization in a clean, comfortable and convenient environment.”

As the newest addition to the hospital’s comprehensive approach to orthopedic care, Ortho Urgent Care provides the expertise of more than 25 board-certified orthopedic physicians, as well as onsite diagnostic imaging, bracing, splinting, casting, and rehabilitation therapy.

The clinic is open weekday evenings 5:30 to 9 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays noon to 6 p.m. for patients 12 and older. No appointments are necessary.

Find out more at the Ortho Urgent Care website here.