Looking to get connected and grow your business in 2017? One my favorite quotes is that some people see the glass half empty and some see the glass half full, when actually both are missing the point: the glass is refillable. So, how does this relate to a chamber of commerce? At the NEJC Chamber, we are known for being inviting and resourceful, and we offer many ways to fill your glass over and over again.

People often ask me if we are making a difference, and my answer is always a quick yes. We accomplish this by connecting businesses with the community and vice versa through education programs, referrals, networking and leadership programs. We leave no stone unturned when creating resources for our members. If you need to grow your network, become educated on business topics, or learn more about what is going on in Topeka during the legislative session, then come to an event hosted by the Chamber and see how you can get involved.

In our world of social media, smartphones and doing business through texts and emails, we know there is still value in a face-to-face interaction and personal relationships. We are like a family. The old cliché that you do business with your friends is not so cliché at the NEJC Chamber. We do business with our member businesses because we have built strong relationships and earned each other’s trust. We refer members to each other and encourage them to shop Chamber and support their fellow members. Our mission statement is at the heart of everything we do: “Helping small businesses grow.”

Like with all we do in life, it is not just about what you can take, but what you can give back. A vital part of our Chamber is our team of volunteers who serve as ambassadors or committee members and understand the value of giving back to their community. One of those outstanding volunteers is Dale Warman, a special person who has given his time, talent and treasure to so many throughout Johnson County for many years. To honor Dale and the inspiration he has been to so many, this year we created the Warman Service Award, which will now be presented to the Volunteer of the Year each year. So no matter what you’re looking for, there is a way for you to get involved in the Chamber and make a difference.

The staff at the NEJC Chamber is devoted to helping businesses grow and serving our members. Our staff consists of Erin Prock – Communications Director, Stoney Bogan – Business Development Director, and myself, along with two great new additions: Teresa Kelly – Leadership Northeast Coordinator and Michael Poppa – Program and Events Coordinator. We encourage you to reach out to learn more about us, to find your fit in the NEJC Chamber, and discover how to keep your glass full in 2017.

