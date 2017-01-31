Have you ever been in the loan process and heard your loan officer say something like, “You have a high LTV ratio”?

“What is LTV?” you may ask. “Love-to-vent? Yes, I do have a high Love-to-Vent ratio and it will get higher if you don’t get my loan closed on time!”

As much as I wish LTV stood for that, it doesn’t. It stands for Loan-to-Value. It’s the mathematical relationship between the home loan amount you are borrowing and the value of the home.

Underwriters aren’t typically described as risk takers. Their primary job is to assess the risk of lending money to borrowers. Your LTV is one of the criteria used in qualifying for a loan. To calculate an LTV, the underwriter, or your loan officer, will mathematically divide your loan amount by the house value and create a percentage. Higher LTVs present more risk than lower LTVs. For example, if you have a 95 percent LTV, this means you have 5 percent equity. This is considered a higher risk than an 80 percent LTV situation.

Having a high LTV doesn’t prevent you from qualifying though. It just means that there will be more scrutiny placed on things like credit scores, debt-to-income ratios and liquid asset amounts. It’s very common for borrowers to have high LTVs. Banks consider anything over 80 percent to be labeled “high or higher”.

Banks may want to increase your interest rate in exchange for higher LTV situations, but not always. Make sure you question your loan officer as to why an increased rate is being offered. If your credit score is strong enough, 740 or higher, there is no rate adjustment. Most loan officers may not like me saying that – but it’s true.

Your LTV is more important at the time you apply for and close on a loan. Your LTV naturally changes over time as you pay down your balance. It will also affect you when you are paying private mortgage insurance (PMI). If you are paying PMI, your LTV needs to reach 80 percent or lower for the PMI to be eliminated.

Speaking of PMI … remember that if you are in a situation where you will have PMI (80 percent LTV or higher), you have several options for paying it. Make sure you explore these. More and more often, I’m seeing borrowers opt for the lender (us) to pay the mortgage insurance! Yep, it’s an option. Call us to find out how.

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today.

Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268