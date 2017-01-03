By Mike Miles

Abraham Lincoln once said, “Give me six hours to chop down a tree, and I’ll spend the first four sharpening the axe.” Pretty clear visual, isn’t it? Preparation is usually the most overlooked component when looking to execute a goal or an objective. The pace at which we all live doesn’t allow much time or patience for proper preparation, which ultimately can lead to poor execution.

People looking to buy and sell a home need to allow proper time for preparation. Not many things in life have as much of an impact on your life as buying and selling real estate. First, consider the financial aspect. Maximizing your return on investment on your home sale can depend largely on how well prepared you are. The same is true for maximizing your buying power. Secondly, the emotional impact of buying and selling real estate is real and often sacrificed if not fully prepared.

Homes that typically fetch prices on the higher end of the market are those that have been prepared well. To start, you need the right agent on your side. Finding one can take some time as you should interview at least a couple based on recommendations from those you trust. Once you find the agent that’s right for you, there is a period dedicated to preparing the property for sale. According to Chad Taylor of the Taylor Made Team in Prairie Village, it takes an average of two to three weeks for a property to be readied for listing from the time you sign up with an agent. This time typically involves staging a home for show as well as fixing any minor items in advance of buyers’ requests. It’s hard work, but it can put thousands of extra dollars in your pocket.

So how does a buyer prepare to capture maximum buying power? Two things really. A buyer needs to partner up with both a qualified buying agent and an experienced mortgage provider. The importance of both is dramatic. The right agent has an established and respected presence in areas you want to buy, and can offer insight on everything from market values to negotiations. The right mortgage provider can equip you with the right loan for your situation, and most importantly, keep your stress to a minimum. Notice the word “right”? Most mortgage providers don’t know how to conduct proper buying consultations. Without these, buyers can be left with questions unanswered. Worse, they can be put in a less than optimal financial position.

A buying consultation, which should include a pre-approval, usually takes between 30 and 60 minutes. This may sound long, but it’s such a rich investment of time. Buyers should know things like:

Target buying price

Total itemized third-party costs

Estimated escrow (property tax and home insurance) costs

Maximum buying power

Interest rates; current market value & how to understand rate changes

Total interest paid based upon terms offered

Buyers and sellers shouldn’t have to feel like they settled. Feeling like you left money on the table during a sale or when purchasing a home is something that can nag you for years. A lack of preparation leads to both, so it’s crucial to plan well. Despite a new year just beginning, spring is right around the corner. If you are thinking of making a move, start preparing now to put yourself in the strongest position. Not sure where to start? Call me for a no-cost consultation.

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today.

Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268