So, what’s happened to the idea of buyers being able to negotiate a home purchase price? I think most buyers assume that an agreed-upon contract price will be lower than the original asking price. That’s the point, right? Unfortunately for buyers it hasn’t been that way for the past couple of years. It’s been a seller’s market and inventory data shows it probably will continue to be for at least most of 2017, as well.

Buyers are in a tough position. Not only is inventory still low but when something new does pop up on the market, there is a rush of buyers chomping at the bit to make an offer. This can result in a bidding war. Sellers usually will wait for all the offers to come in and choose the best one. Buyers seem to be at a disadvantage, right? Possibly, but it’s all relative. Let’s look at some numbers to help put this challenge into perspective. Also, by the end of this post, I’ll provide one or two points of how buyers can gain the edge in this seller’s market.

Let’s use an example of a $225,000 list price on a new home, a 5 percent down payment, and a fixed rate of 4.25 percent over a 30-year term. Buyers who are new to the market may have the initial expectation that the end price may be closer to $220,000 based off the original asking price. However, making that kind of an offer today would probably get it thrown out by the seller. What about making your best offer first? Dress to impress. Here’s the financial breakdown:

The difference is a $750 higher down payment and a $70 monthly payment difference. Does it look unreasonable? Maybe. However, what’s the opportunity cost of not getting the house? This is where it becomes relative. How long have you been looking? When will the market shift to a buyer’s market? What will interest rates be at that time?

If a buyer decided to wait until the market shifts back into their favor and consequently rates are .5 percent higher at that time, the monthly payment would be the exact same as the $235,000 offer price because of the higher interest rate. The rate increase basically neutralizes the benefit of the price reduction. The opportunity cost here should also include the housing expenses a buyer has incurred during this waiting period. Housing expenses include rent payments with no tax deduction for mortgage interest and property tax payments.

Here’s how to win. First, understand the numbers. Talk with a loan officer who is talented enough to walk you through the mathematics involved in what’s discussed here. You need to feel comfortable with the numbers so that you minimize any reservations about making an aggressive offer.

Second, get with a winning real estate agent. There is a massive difference between a winning agent and an average agent.

Finally, get pre-approved by a local lender. Sellers like buyers who have already done their homework and been vetted by a local person rather than a larger regional or national bank. In fact, Fountain Mortgage will often make calls to sellers’ agents during a bidding war to let them know that our clients have been pre-approved and are in strong financial standing. This can be a big asset as the buyers decide which offer to accept, so don’t underestimate the impact of having an expert loan officer and a winning agent on your team. Win the offer, and get the house you want.

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today.

Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268