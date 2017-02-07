Mortgage insurance sounds like a wasted expense, right? There are so many kinds of insurance we already have to pay for — home, renters, auto, life and even cell phone. Why would I want to pay insurance on a home mortgage loan?

Well, unless a borrower has 20 percent or more to put down on a home purchase, mortgage insurance is kind of inevitable. Not many buyers, especially first-time buyers, have 20 percent to put down on a home.

(Side note: You may think that first-time buyers would have factors like lower credit scores that would hurt their mortgage applications, but generally that’s not the case. According to Ellie Mae, a software company that processes about a quarter of all mortgage applications, first-time buyers who use conventional loans for financing have an average credit score of 748. That’s an A-plus rating and allows for excellent pricing for mortgage insurance premiums).

Mortgage insurance can be quite inexpensive. Inexpensive enough that most buyers who can’t easily put 20 percent down intentionally choose to pay it instead of liquidating other funds to avoid it. Let’s examine one of those first-time buyers with a 748 credit score with the following illustration:

Purchase price: $200,000

Loan term: 30-years

Credit score: 748

Down payment: 5 percent ($10,000)

The monthly cost for mortgage insurance in this scenario would be $93. To avoid mortgage insurance completely, the buyer would have to bring a total of $40,000 as a down payment — $30,000 more than the 5 percent noted above. Just how significant is this? It would take 322 months, or nearly 27 years’ worth of the mortgage insurance ($93 per month) to make up the extra $30,000 used to avoid the mortgage insurance.

Furthermore, mortgage insurance is tax deductible (unless you make over $109,000 AGI on a joint tax filing). So, in the example above there would be about $1,100 paid in annual mortgage insurance. Using a 25 percent tax bracket, it would result in about $280 in tax benefits.

Mortgage insurance was originally created to allow for more buyers to qualify for homes by adding protection for banks. Most buyers think that it’s a version of a mortgage devil. But it doesn’t have to be like that. Mortgage insurance can be a sophisticated way to preserve cash for buyers without needlessly wasting money each month.

Don’t misinterpret the meaning of this. If a buyer has plenty of funds on hand to make a 20 percent or more of a down payment, they should do it. The point here is if a buyer were going to have to empty savings or liquidate investments to reach 20 percent, they should welcome the idea of accepting mortgage insurance. To better understand mortgage insurance and how it can be beneficial to a home buyer, it’s helpful to talk to a mortgage expert. Call us to learn more.

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today.

Mike Miles NMLS ID: 265927; Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268