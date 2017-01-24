The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) has been in the news a lot, and it’s been teasing us all a little. FHA loans are a great product for a lot of borrowers. Once used primarily as a program for first-time buyers, it has morphed into a program that casts a wide net — and that net is getting wider.

Over the past several weeks, the FHA had announced two actions that are positive for borrowers. First, it was increasing the loan limit from $278,300 to $308,200. This is a huge increase compared to historical loan limit adjustments that normally range in the 1 to 2 percent range. This recent increase is nearly 11 percent. Second, FHA announced its mortgage insurance premiums were going down by .25 percent.

FHA loans can get a bad rap mainly due to things related to strict appraisal guidelines, and that in most cases the mortgage insurance premiums paid on FHA loans are for the life of the loan. FHA loves us! This recent news was creating all smiles in the FHA world — until the change in the White House became official.

One of the first executive orders signed by President Trump rolled back the FHA mortgage insurance premium reduction, which was originally announced by the Obama administration’s Housing and Urban Development (HUD) head, Julian Castro. Perhaps this is political gamesmanship, but nonetheless, FHA now loves us not.

Maybe, however, the FHA still loves us. There is still a decent chance the Trump administration will reinstate the reduction as originally planned, but not until after some financial analytics are complete. It was only in the past four years that FHA needed a bailout of $1.7 billion. The new HUD head, Ben Carson, will have the project of making sure that the FHA’s cash reserves are enough to handle a mortgage insurance premium reduction.

The reduction, as originally announced, was projected to save about $40 per month for the average FHA loan of $200,000. The reduction wasn’t set to take effect until Jan. 27 and there is no time frame announced for when it may come back into play.

I’m a positive person, so I like to focus on the good. Here’s what’s still really good about FHA loans:

Loans up to $308,200

Down payments as low as 3.5 percent

Cash-out refinances up to 85 percent of the home’s value

Credit scores as low as 580 and some circumstances down to 530

Tax deductible interest and mortgage insurance premiums paid

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Mike Miles of Fountain Mortgage.

