Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention.

And for Kansas City-area resident Kilee Nickels, a gap in her wardrobe proved to be the impetus for a unique line of accessories that have attracted national attention. Kilee, known to fashion mavens across the country for her style blog ONE little MAMA, was polishing off an outfit one Saturday night when she realized that she didn’t have any earrings in the tone of gold she needed to compliment her clothing.

She and her husband had started a small belt company in 2008, and had a selection of beautiful leathers on hand, including a piece of gold textured leather that happened to be just the shade she was looking for. Nickels carefully cut the leather into the shape of her favorite pair of teardrop earrings and affixed a couple of hooks. They looked fantastic. What’s more, they felt great.

“What she found was that they were more comfortable than typical earrings,” said Nickels’ husband Soren. “For large, stylish earrings they were so comfortable she could wear them all-day long. We recognized that this was a good idea.”

The two began to sell the leather earrings online, and quickly gained enough of a following that they were able to turn what had started as a side project into their full time jobs. Their company, Nickel & Suede, now offers a wide selection of leather products, from earrings to cuffs to chokers, in addition to more traditional jewelry and accessories.

The couple say they are proud to have their products featured in Made in KC stores, including the shop at Corinth Square.

“Made in KC was really the first group of folks to reach out to us in a way where we felt like they understood our goals and we could trust them with our brand,” Soren said. “I can’t state how impressed we were with their passion for local producers.”

Made in KC’s Keith Bradley said Nickel & Suede offers the kinds of special products that the company loves to have available for gift-giving occasions, like Valentine’s Day.

“They’re the kind of high-fashion, unique items that make perfect gifts,” Bradley said.