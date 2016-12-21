By Jon Rowley

Did you know that 70 percent of your immune system is located in your stomach? This winter season, let’s keep our bodies healthy by doing the best we can to keep our stomachs happy. With a little work, we can change the notion that everyone eventually gets sick in the winter. We’ll undoubtedly be exposed to all kinds of potential ailments. However, we have the ability to ensure we’re as resilient as possible.

Here are my top 3 tips for staying well this winter:

1) Avoid sugar . Sugar is the fastest way to diminish your immune system therefore increasing the likely-hood you’ll get sick. Admittedly, this is a tough ask and very untimely with the holidays upon us. So perhaps for Jan. 1 this is your big goal. It’s a valiant idea and I’ll be happy to join you!

. Sugar is the fastest way to diminish your immune system therefore increasing the likely-hood you’ll get sick. Admittedly, this is a tough ask and very untimely with the holidays upon us. So perhaps for Jan. 1 this is your big goal. It’s a valiant idea and I’ll be happy to join you! 2) Stay hydrated . Not just “hydrated.” Uber hydrated. More water does not always mean more hydration. You need electrolytes too. Start with sprinkling a little salt (super cheap) in your water and put a little more on your food (consume food with water). If you want the fancy/tasty way to get hydrated, purchase Salt Sticks or Nuun tablets.

. Not just “hydrated.” Uber hydrated. More water does not always mean more hydration. You need electrolytes too. Start with sprinkling a little salt (super cheap) in your water and put a little more on your food (consume food with water). If you want the fancy/tasty way to get hydrated, purchase Salt Sticks or Nuun tablets. 3) AVOID SUGAR. If you missed number one here, we want to reaffirm how important reducing/elimating sugars in your diet is to keeping your body healthy. It will certainly not be easy. But anyone who’s done it can attest it’s very worth the effort!

See our full staying healthy tips page for more information on how to keep you and your family healthy this winter.

Have a happy and healthy holiday season!