Contrary to popular belief, bread isn’t bad for you – as long as you’re eating the right kind. A recent study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association concluded that consuming at least 28 grams of whole grains per day can lower a person’s risk of death from cardiovascular disease by 8 percent.

Great Harvest Kansas Celebration Giveaway

Come to the Great Harvest location at Corinth Square this Saturday and take a Kansas civics quiz. You’ll get a free loaf of Sunflower State bread.

What’s more: Healthy whole grains can be delicious. A single slice of Great Harvest Bread’s classic honey whole wheat, for example, contains 29 grams of fresh-milled whole grain flour. In recognition of National Wheat Bread Month in January and Kansas Day this weekend, Great Harvest bakery and café at Corinth Square Prairie Village is promoting heart-healthy breads with a giveaway this Saturday, Jan., 28.

“Studies from highly-accredited organizations have shown that by eating the right kind of bread, you can have a healthier heart and live a longer life,” said Great Harvest Prairie Village owner Sarah Berlin. “If you eat a slice of bread from Great Harvest each day, it more than covers the suggested daily intake of 28 grams of whole grains. We want to encourage this healthy lifestyle with our guests – and their friends.”

Throughout the Kansas Day Celebration, customers who take a quick Kansas civics quiz will receive a fresh-milled, made-from-scratch, whole grain wheat loaf of Sunflower State Bread free of charge. Quilts from the Blue Valley quilters will also be on display, showcasing a traditional craft. The Kansas Day Celebration will take place in-store at 4002 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village.

“As we continue to grow, we want our core principles, values and beliefs to grow with us,” Berlin said. “We promote healthy lifestyles and the simple, nitrate-free and fresh whole grains that our breads contain support our cause and are positive influences on the lives of others.”

Using only the freshest wheat berry from Montana’s Golden Triangle in each of its bakery-cafés, Great Harvest’s signature bread contains only five ingredients: fresh-ground whole wheat flour, water, yeast, salt and honey.

Great Harvest Bread bakeries make bread from scratch with whole grains shipped directly as wheat berry from select farms. Every day, flour is milled fresh from the wheat berry at each local Great Harvest bakery. Generally a five-hour process, the baking begins every day as early as 4 a.m. Every loaf is kneaded by hand, baked and served fresh to all guests who enter at all three dayparts – breakfast, lunch and dinner.

To learn more about Great Harvest Bread Co. of Prairie Village, visit www.BestBreadinKC.com.