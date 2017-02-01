Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

The opening number from Shawnee Mission East's production of "Seussical the Musical."

Shawnee Mission East Theatre’s winter musical “Seussical the Musical” to open Wednesday

Brenden Rennick, right, who plays Carl Hanratty, and Brahm Berry, who plays Frank Abagnale Jr., are two of the leads in SM North's winter musical "Catch Me If You Can," which opens Thursday night.

Shawnee Mission North Theatre’s winter musical “Catch Me If You Can” to open Thursday

Commerce_Pank_Plce

Friction emerges between Roeland Park, Commerce Bank on selection of art piece for Johnson Drive and Roe

