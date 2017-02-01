Carly Robinson finds inspiration everywhere she turns.

From the long outline of a dachshund to the delicate jewels of a chandelier, the Prairie Village watercolor artist has a knack for transforming almost any subject into a receptacle for bright, colorful floral designs. It’s a technique she came upon while studying for her art education degree at San Diego State University.

“I had a lot of art projects ‘due’ while I was in school, but I rarely found time to paint outside of class,” she said. “One evening, I pulled out my watercolors and started filling in a light pencil sketch of a shark jaw with lots of little flowers.”

She posted the picture on Instagram, and quickly started receiving inquiries from people who were interested in buying a print. That led her to launch an Etsy store online. But after she and her husband, a Kansas City native, moved to the area a few years ago, she found a local outlet for displaying and selling her work that has been a perfect fit.

Robinson is one of the local artisans whose work is featured at the Made in KC stores, including the company’s store at Corinth Square, which opened last April.

“I love walking into Made in KC and seeing my work displayed with so many local makers that I have met in the community,” Robinson said. “I have gotten to know so many talented people at craft shows and events here and their creativity amazes me. The art culture here has been pivotal to taking the next step in supporting myself through my art, and Made in KC does an excellent job curating some of the best of that community.”

Made in KC’s Keith Bradley said Robinson is a prime example of the local talent the company works to showcase.

“Kansas City has become a vibrant hub for artists and designers of all stripes,” Bradley said. “Our goal is to help showcase the incredible work that is being done right here, and giving people an easy way to support their local artists.”

You can find Robinson’s work at all Made in KC locations, or via the company’s online store here.