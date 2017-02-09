Great Harvest Bread Co. is baking a whole host of special breads for your Valentine’s Day table: fresh, warm, made-from-scratch White Chocolate Cherry Swirl Bread; Chocolatey Pinch Me Bread in a heart shaped pan; Frosted Sugar Cookies with heart sprinkles; Chocolate Bliss Cookies; Chocolate Brownie Bread and a Chocolate Lovers Gift Tray.

These seasonal treats will be available through next Tuesday, February 14.

“The holidays always present an opportunity for our bakers to craft something festive and delicious,” said Great Harvest Prairie Village’s Sarah Berlin. “There’s something for every palate. These festive breads make a great catering alternative or gift for any Valentine’s Day celebration.”

The bakery, located at 4002 W. 83rd St. in Corinth Square, will also be dishing out traditional King’s Cakes ahead of Mardi Gras, which will fall on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The dish, which is synonymous with New Orleans’ world-famous celebration, in now a popular delicacy across the United States.

Great Harvest’s King’s Cake is made from sweetened cinnamon dough and covered in frosting and festive purple, green and gold colored sugar. A small baby figurine and three strands of Mardi Gras beads are included with each King’s Cake. (Due to safety concerns, we choose not to bake the baby within the cake, but you can easily do this before serving your King’s Cake).

The small King’s Cake serves 6 people and a large King Cake serves 12-18 people.

Originally founded in 1976 in Great Falls, Mont., Great Harvest has more than 220 bakeries located throughout the nation including Alaska and Hawaii. All bakeries are individually owned and operated, and no two are alike. Great Harvest is known for handcrafted breads made with freshly ground whole wheat purchased from family-owned farms. The neighborhood bakeries create an array of legendary fresh-baked breads and sweets, as well as specialty items during the holidays. Great Harvest mills its whole wheat daily. The fresh flour is used within two days to guarantee the best taste and nutritional value.

Great Harvest Bread Co. is located in the southeast corner of Corinth Square, and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. between Monday and Friday; between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday; and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

To learn more about Great Harvest Bread Co. of Prairie Village, visit www.BestBreadinKC.com.