Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Comments

Comments

Related

The shrimp and feta salad from C. Frogs Restaurant Week lunch menu.

KC Restaurant Week is here. See what participating NEJC eateries have on the menu

Jeff Stottle of Foo's Fabulous Cafe

Foo’s Fabulous Cafe celebrates 10th year in Leawood and rolls out a rebranding campaign

The Mission Smoothie King will be operated by (from left) Danny and Joellen Spini and Pattie Cali.

Smoothie King opening next week in Mission

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email stories@pvpost.com.

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.