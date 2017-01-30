By Todd Rasmussen, Estate Planning Kansas City

Few estate planning subjects are as misunderstood as probate. But circumventing the probate process is usually a good idea. Why? Because the process is a public one — meaning anyone can learn what assets you owned during your lifetime and how they’ll be distributed after your death. This can lead to family disputes over asset distribution.

You can keep much (or even all) of your estate out of the probate process (and the public eye) by using the right estate planning techniques.

Probate 101

Probate is a legal procedure in which a court establishes the validity of your will, determines the value of your estate, resolves creditors’ claims, provides for the payment of taxes and other debts and transfers assets to your heirs.

Is probate ever desirable? Sometimes. Under certain circumstances, you might feel more comfortable having a court resolve issues involving your heirs and creditors. Another possible advantage is that probate places strict time limits on creditor claims and settles claims quickly.

Avoiding (or minimizing) probate

There are several tools you can use to avoid (or minimize) probate. (You’ll still need a will — and probate — to deal with guardianship of minor children, disposition of personal property and certain other matters.)

The simplest ways to avoid probate involve designating beneficiaries or titling assets in a manner that allows them to be transferred directly to your beneficiaries outside your will. So, for example, be sure that you have appropriate, valid beneficiary designations for assets such as life insurance policies, annuities and retirement plans.

For assets such as bank and brokerage accounts, look into the availability of “pay on death” (POD) or “transfer on death” (TOD) designations, which allow these assets to avoid probate and pass directly to your designated beneficiaries. However, keep in mind that, while the POD or TOD designation is permitted in most states, not all financial institutions and firms make this option available.

For homes or other real estate — as well as bank and brokerage accounts and other assets — some people avoid probate by holding title with a spouse or child as “joint tenants with rights of survivorship” or as “tenants by the entirety.” But this has three significant drawbacks: 1) Once you retitle property, you can’t change your mind, 2) holding title jointly gives the joint owner some control over the asset and exposes it to his or her creditors, and 3) there may be undesirable tax consequences.

Approximately 20 states permit TOD deeds, which allow you to designate a beneficiary who’ll succeed to ownership of real estate after you die. TOD deeds allow you to avoid probate without making an irrevocable gift or exposing the property to your beneficiary’s creditors during your lifetime.

Consider a living trust for larger estates

Bear in mind that the right strategies depend on the size and complexity of your estate. For larger, more complicated estates, a living trust (also commonly called a “revocable” trust) generally is the most effective tool for avoiding probate. A living trust involves some setup costs, but it allows you to manage the disposition of all of your wealth in one document while retaining control and reserving the right to modify your plan.

To avoid probate, it’s critical to transfer title to all of your assets, now and in the future, to the trust. Assets outside the trust at your death will be subject to probate — unless you’ve otherwise titled them in such a way as to avoid it (or, in the case of life insurance, annuities and retirement plans, you’ve properly designated beneficiaries).

Probate avoidance only one goal

Keep in mind that avoiding probate is just part of estate planning. Your estate planning advisor can help you develop a strategy that minimizes probate while reducing taxes and achieving your other goals.