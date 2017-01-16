By Todd Rasmussen, Estate Planning Kansas City

For many years, the most effective financial planning tool for parents of disabled children was the special needs trust (SNT). This type of trust provides resources for the care of disabled children while preserving their eligibility for means-tested government benefits, such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Recently, however, a new option was made available to families: the ABLE account. The Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act was signed into law in 2014 and adopted by the State of Kansas in April of 2015. It created Internal Revenue Code Section 529A, authorizing states to offer tax-advantaged savings accounts for the blind and severely disabled. How do ABLE accounts compare with SNTs? It depends on what you and your child need.

Tax-free earnings and withdrawals

ABLE accounts are generally similar to 529 plans. Family members and others can make nondeductible cash contributions to a qualified beneficiary’s ABLE account, with total annual contributions limited to the federal gift tax annual exclusion amount ($14,000 in 2016). To qualify, a beneficiary must have become blind or disabled before age 26.

The account grows tax-free, and earnings may be withdrawn tax-free to pay “qualified disability expenses.” These include:

Health care

Education and employment training

Housing

Transportation

Assistive technology

Personal support services

Financial management, and

Legal expenses.

ABLE accounts typically don’t affect a beneficiary’s eligibility for Medicaid and SSI — which limit a recipient’s “countable assets” to $2,000 — with a couple of exceptions. First, distributions from an ABLE account used to pay housing expenses are countable assets. Second, if an ABLE account’s balance grows beyond $102,000, the beneficiary’s eligibility for SSI is suspended until the balance is brought below that threshold.

Pros and cons

Both ABLE accounts and SNTs have advantages and disadvantages, so you’ll want to carefully review the features of each option with your attorney. For example, an ABLE account’s earnings and qualified distributions from the account are tax-free, while an SNT’s earnings are taxable. On the other hand, ABLE accounts may be used to pay only specified types of expenses, and otherwise may be subject to income tax and a 10% penalty. SNTs may be used for any expenses the government doesn’t pay for, including travel, recreation and entertainment costs.

Here are other ways they differ:

Contributions . Annual contributions to ABLE accounts currently are limited to $14,000, and total contributions are effectively limited to $100,000 to avoid suspension of SSI benefits. There are no limits on contributions to SNTs, although contributions in excess of $14,000 per year may be subject to gift tax.

. Annual contributions to ABLE accounts currently are limited to $14,000, and total contributions are effectively limited to $100,000 to avoid suspension of SSI benefits. There are no limits on contributions to SNTs, although contributions in excess of $14,000 per year may be subject to gift tax. Flexibility . Contributions to ABLE accounts are limited to cash, and beneficiaries (or their representatives) may direct the investment of the account funds twice a year. With an SNT, you can contribute a variety of assets, including cash, stock or real estate. And the trustee — preferably an experienced professional fiduciary — has complete flexibility to direct the trust’s investments.

. Contributions to ABLE accounts are limited to cash, and beneficiaries (or their representatives) may direct the investment of the account funds twice a year. With an SNT, you can contribute a variety of assets, including cash, stock or real estate. And the trustee — preferably an experienced professional fiduciary — has complete flexibility to direct the trust’s investments. Benefit reimbursement. If an ABLE account beneficiary dies before the account assets have been depleted, the balance must be used to reimburse the government for any Medicaid benefits the beneficiary received after the account was established. There’s also a reimbursement requirement for SNTs. With either an ABLE account or an SNT, any remaining assets are distributed according to the terms of the specific account or the SNT.

One or both

Of course, you don’t have to choose just one tool. To cover all the bases and provide the most financial security, many families set up both an ABLE account and an SNT. Talk with your estate planning professional or legal advisor about specific planning options for your special needs child.