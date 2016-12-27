It seems like every Spring, the heavy rains cause havok in basements throughout Northeast Johnson County. The rain causes flash floods and our high moisture table leaks into basements which usually ruins or damages the existing carpeting, tile, or laminate. The cylcle repeats itself for most homeowners as they replace the wet carpet with more carpet and never find a permanent solution for foundations leaking onto their basement flooring.

Most homeowners do not realize that there is a cost-effective, permanent, and cosmetically beautiful solution that will provide years of durable use without the bother of maintainance every time a big rain occurs. Additionally-there are people that avoid their basement due to it’s dingy & drab appearance regardless of having wetness. This solution to both scenarios is a professionally installed Epoxy Flooring System.

Prairie Village-based, Granite Garage Floors changes their focus during the winter months on installing the same, durable epoxy flooring systems in area basements that they also install all-year long on Garages. The company “Upgrades” concrete floors throughout the KC metro as a durable, easy-to-clean, and beautiful alternative to bare concrete, tile, or carpeting. Greg Slicker, the owner of Granite Garage Floors also touts the functionality of his floors in area basements. “Like many folks who live in Old Leawood, PV, and the older parts of town -we live in an older home that has a stone foundation and grew tired of contemplating the replacement of our carpet each Spring”. Slicker goes on to say “Not only the wet carpet, but also the floor stains from our kids, dogs, and spills were really making our entire basement look worse and worse”.

The solution that the Granite Garage Floors provides for homeowner’s basements is one that allows you to do almost anything to the surface with minimal damage. “Outside of battery acid, there is really nothing that can damage one of our basement epoxy flooring systems”, says Slicker. Throughout the rigors of normal life events, a basement will see a lot of abuse from foundation water leaks to wine/beer spills from parties to kids art projects (paint) to even pet urine. Epoxy is a durable alternative to bare concrete, carpet, or even tile that will become stained and damaged by these more rigorous elements.

Another key attribute of epoxy is the low cost as an alternative to tile or carpet as the square footage cost is generally 30-40% less than carpet and 50-70% less than tile. Rounding out the benefits of epoxy are the cosmetic options available. Many people envision epoxy as only a garage application, but the addition of an inexpensive throw rug transforms a basement into a cozy location where kids can play and lounge as they would on carpet. Metallic epoxy has also become increasingly popular throughout the past few years for Granite Garage Floors. “The unique appearance of our Metallic system provides a gorgeous, translucent appearance that looks different from every angle of the floor”, says Slicker.

Not often top of mind when homeowners are considering options to enhance their basement’s appearance or limit damage from wear-and-tear, Epoxy Flooring Systems are becoming more and more popular with discerning homeowners. Once only a solution for more industrial applications, Epoxy is now a hidden gem becoming more and more popular for homeowners to limit the perpetual maintenance of other materials and increase the long-term value of their homes.

Before and After Photos: