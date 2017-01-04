Ah, the start of the new year–when many of us declare a fresh start on self-improvement. For some “getting organized” is on the agenda, which is perfect as January is National Get Organized Month! But here is something you may not have realized: ridding your home of clutter can increase your chance of success at ANY New Year’s Resolution. From exercise plans or financial freedom goals, to ending bad habits or making efforts at building better relationships, de-cluttering our physical space helps by clearing our mind and heart and increasing our motivation.

Americans are buying more “stuff” than at any time in the history of the human race. Psychiatrist Peter Whybrow links our “manic consumerism” to serious consequences—from bankruptcy and credit card debt to physiological and psychological stress. If your space is cluttered your energy is depleted. You feel heavy, ashamed, hopeless, anxious. How can you possibly have the strength to get to the gym or avoid that cookie? Instead, you opt to feel better through retail therapy (“Let’s pour another glass of wine and find some online bargains!”) Now your home is more cluttered, your bank balance is dwindling, your family may be frustrated with you, and the vicious cycle continues.

But there is hope! Organizing your home and your life takes commitment, time and energy. But where and how do you start? With guidance from a professional organizer, and this is where I fit in! Begin with these three steps for transforming your space:

Say “no” so you can say “yes” to items and activities that really bring you joy . Anything that doesn’t make you happy to see or fill a tangible need goes out the door. Then fill the empty space with intention.

Give up the guilt around gifts, inherited pieces and expensive items . You can appreciate the love or memory of the giver without holding onto an object that doesn't fit your lifestyle.

Live in the here and now; your home should reflect your current phase of life. Do you have a new career, new marriage or find yourself newly single? Kids grown? Your home should nurture who you are now and help you achieve your purpose in life today.

Think of de-cluttering and organizing your space as a tool to help you reach your ideal life. Create a home that becomes an energetic launch pad each morning and a soothing sanctuary at the end of the day. Then you will have the energy to achieve all of your “New Year and New You” goals.