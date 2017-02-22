If the forecast holds, we should be seeing more winter-like weather return to the area this weekend. And what better way to sate a cold-air appetite than with a bowl of hearty chili?

City of Fountains School, the Kansas City area’s first Waldorf-inspired school, on Saturday will hold its second annual Chili Supper Fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will go to help the school buy classroom supplies and fund teacher training, among other initiatives.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children for all-you-can-eat chili — both meat and vegetarian options will be available — with all the fixings, as well as drinks and dessert. The event will also feature a door prize raffle and silent auction, including items like a gift package from Top Golf, a gift package from Kindermusik, and a photography session.

The event will be held 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the school’s facility at Keystone United Methodist Church, 406 W 74th St. in Waldo.

For more information, email [email protected].